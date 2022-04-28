Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0823 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $41.27 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,294.27 or 0.99897542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00053803 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00242060 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00105132 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00315706 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00151012 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

