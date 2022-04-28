Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

NYSE AL opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Air Lease by 19.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 138.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,355,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.