AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.75

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$30.75 and last traded at C$30.90, with a volume of 64711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.96.

BOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$830.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$313.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.96%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

