Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $31,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle stock opened at $192.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.61 and a 200-day moving average of $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

