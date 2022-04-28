Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alcoa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.83.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,092 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alcoa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

