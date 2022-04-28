Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ALFA stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £541.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.48. Alfa Financial Software has a 12-month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 221 ($2.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

