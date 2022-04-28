Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $56.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.66. 4,212,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,320. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $270.37 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.17 and its 200-day moving average is $541.12. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.