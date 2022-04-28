Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.56. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 9,025 shares.

ALIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

