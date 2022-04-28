Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.18)-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

ALKS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

In other news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,163.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,288 shares of company stock worth $2,977,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alkermes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $683,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alkermes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alkermes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 111,804 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

