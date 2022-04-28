Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to 5.55-5.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.60. 2,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,869. Allegion has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Allegion by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

