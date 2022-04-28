Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to 5.55-5.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Allegion by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Allegion by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

