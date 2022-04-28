Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to 5.55-5.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Get Allegion alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.