Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.Allegion also updated its FY22 guidance to 5.55-5.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a 12 month low of $105.06 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Allegion by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allegion by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allegion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

