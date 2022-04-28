Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ALEGF remained flat at $$6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 200,000 shares of the stock traded hands. Allegro.eu has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

