Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 4,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 676,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $473.47 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 653,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 517,300 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

