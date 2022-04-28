AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.28

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 2419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 99,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.