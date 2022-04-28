AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.28

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 2419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.