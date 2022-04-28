Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Set at C$53.00 by Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) received a C$53.00 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AP.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.40.

TSE:AP.UN traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.99. The company had a trading volume of 140,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,558. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$39.80 and a 1 year high of C$48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

