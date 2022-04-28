Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.94. 45,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,753. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,184,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

