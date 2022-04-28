Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Position Increased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Allot Communications worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 168,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Allot Communications Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $213.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

