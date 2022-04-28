Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $3,400.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,293.88.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,285.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,646.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,773.70. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

