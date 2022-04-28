Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,293.88.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,285.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,646.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,773.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

