Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $3,500.00 at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,965.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,293.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,285.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,646.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,773.70. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $18,488,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

