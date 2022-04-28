Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $52.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,338.29. 155,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,749. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,646.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,773.70. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 69,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,939,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,293.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

