Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 59,800 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Ferro accounts for 1.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 2.82% of Ferro worth $50,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Ferro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ferro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ferro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.12 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.