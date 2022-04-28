Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $26.84 Million in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 475,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,000. Bottomline Technologies makes up 1.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

EPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.66. 29,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.32 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.