Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New $14.79 Million Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Mimecast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.74. 42,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

