Alpine Associates Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 716,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,000. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.61% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 160,915 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,763. The company has a market capitalization of $782.07 million, a PE ratio of 241.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

In related news, VP Michael Difranco purchased 1,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

