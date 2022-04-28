ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. ALS has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $9.59.
ALS Company Profile (Get Rating)
