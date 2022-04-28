Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

AIMC stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 359,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

