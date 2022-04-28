Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 120,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Amarin has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amarin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

