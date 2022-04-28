Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

