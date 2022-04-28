Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.
NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.
Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
