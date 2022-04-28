Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Amedisys updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-$5.45 EPS.

AMED traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.89. 603,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

