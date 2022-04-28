Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-$5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.330-$2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.56.

AMED stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.50. 390,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.36.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Amedisys by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

