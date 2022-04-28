American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.130-$2.210 EPS.

AAT stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAT shares. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

