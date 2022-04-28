American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading 0.3% Higher

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $41.43. 53 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMB. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

