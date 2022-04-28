American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.98. 176,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.58. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.44 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

