American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will announce $352.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $312.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

AMH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.00. 95,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

