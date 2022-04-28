American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.22. 33,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,513. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

