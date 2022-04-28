American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $252.18. 2,417,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,328. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average is $258.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.
American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
