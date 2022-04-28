American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $252.18. 2,417,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,328. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day moving average is $258.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get American Tower alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.