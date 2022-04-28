American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

American Water Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Water Works has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

NYSE:AWK traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.68. The company had a trading volume of 786,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,030. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

