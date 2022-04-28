American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.25. American Well shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 42,529 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.60.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $145,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $79,723.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,545,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Well by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

