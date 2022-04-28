AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,781. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $934.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. Truist Financial lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,030,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

