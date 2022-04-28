AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Trading Up 5.7% Following Strong Earnings

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.00. Approximately 1,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $931.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.38.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

