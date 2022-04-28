AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after acquiring an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $41,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $34,779,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,034,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,268,000 after buying an additional 247,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.33. 17,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

