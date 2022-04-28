Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.00-18.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.4-26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.09 billion.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.13. 6,607,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,604. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

