Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Acquires 2,211 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $137,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 152,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

