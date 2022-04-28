Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

DKNG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 1,379,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,414,318. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

