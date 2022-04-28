Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $3.62 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 2.5% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $197.55 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

