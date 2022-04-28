Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Increases Position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the quarter. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 makes up about 4.2% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 2.93% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock remained flat at $$9.96 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,167. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

