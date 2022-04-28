Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Invests $2.19 Million in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 223,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 28,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $20.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 4,565,219 shares of company stock worth $80,883,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

